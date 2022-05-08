Advertisement

Flooding affecting many in North Central West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Flooding in our area has affected many people over the past 24 hours.

Randolph, Lewis and, Doddridge Counties all dealt with flooding according to officials.

Buckhannon has placed barricades around flood prone areas.

Buckhannon officials are urging people to use caution while driving.

Buckhannon Mayor, Robbie Skinner said the Buckhannon River has crested on Saturday.

He said many streets downtown are currently closed.

He said he expects the river to start receding.

This isn’t the only area with flooding.

The city of Weston also dealt with flooding.

This has been the case throughout the state.

Randolph County saw a lot of flooding including multiple downed trees and power lines according to officials.

If you see a flooded road remember, turn around.

