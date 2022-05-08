Advertisement

Grafton celebrates Mother’s Day

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton, West Virginia, home of Mother’s Day.

The observed holiday first began in 1908.

Andrews Methodist Episcopal also known as the ‘mother church’ of Mother’s Day was merged as the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

It’s where Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day came up with the idea of the holiday.

“By 1908 was the first official service. She picked the 2nd Sunday in May, which was the date closest to her mother’s death,” said the Chair of International Mother’s Day

Shrine Marvin Gelhausen

To honor and celebrate mother’s day, Andrews Methodist Episcopal held an open house.

“We actually find from the community here they drive by the building, but have never actually been in it. It gives people an opportunity to come in and see the display

of old photos,” said Gelhausen

Gelhausen says there is nobody like a mother.

The impact a mother has on her child’s life is like no other and it’s important to celebrate Mother’s Day every year.

“We all know that not everyone is blessed with having a wonderful mother, but if they don’t have an actual wonderful birth mother. They normally have some female

figure within their life,” said Gelhausen

Gelhausen says he just wants people to be knowledgeable about Mother’s Day and its significance.

