Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Mother’s Day! It’s a beautiful one, but a little below average for this time in May. By now, we expect temperatures in the low to mid-70s, but most highs today didn’t surpass the mid-60s. Regardless, most of the lowlands saw plenty of blue skies; higher elevations were a bit cloudier. Tonight, a few clouds will be passing by, but we’ll remain mostly clear. Clear skies at night mean cooler morning lows, so for the mountains, we’re talking mid-30s. This puts western Randolph County in a Frost Advisory from 1am to 9am, since the growing season there has begun. If you live in that area and have any plants outside, you should consider bringing them inside or covering them up. But throughout the day tomorrow, temperatures will rise to more seasonable, and the sun will be shining all day. This is true for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well, but temperatures will be on the rise, hitting the 80s in most areas by midweek. UV indexes throughout the week are expected to be at an 8, so it’s best to protect your skin with sunscreen, shade breaks, limited time outdoors, and for more sensitive groups, the sun should probably be avoided during peak strength hours (10am-2pm). Clouds will slowly build throughout Friday, and by Saturday, we see our next chance of showers, and that will likely persist into Sunday as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Frost formation likely in higher elevations. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable. High: 73

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 81

