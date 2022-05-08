Advertisement

Motorcyclist shot in Randolph County

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.

State Police say the motorcyclist was on Beverly Pike when they were shot in the leg.

The person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities say it is believed to be the result of unintentional stray gunfire that possibly came from the direction of Georgetown Rd.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident and the source of the gunfire, please contact the Elkins Detachment of the WVSP at 304-637-0200.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Flooding affecting many in North Central West Virginia
Flooding affecting many in North Central West Virginia
Flooding affecting many in North Central West Virginia
NCWV Experiences flooding
Kayla Smith's Saturday Night Forecast | May 7, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Night Forecast | May 7, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | May 7, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | May 7, 2022