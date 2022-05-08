Motorcyclist shot in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.

State Police say the motorcyclist was on Beverly Pike when they were shot in the leg.

The person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities say it is believed to be the result of unintentional stray gunfire that possibly came from the direction of Georgetown Rd.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident and the source of the gunfire, please contact the Elkins Detachment of the WVSP at 304-637-0200.

