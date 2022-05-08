Their best season since the mid-1990s

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County baseball is in the midst of their most successful season since the mid-1990s.

“The want to be better, that’s all it is,” said Aiden Eddy.

What’s been the difference maker? A team mentality rather than focusing on individual success.

“We really don’t care for ourselves, we care about the tram, that’s way different than in past years,” said Dylan Knight. “Everyone seems to be happier to be here and they try more and just work together better,” Ian Spatafore said.

Coach Shaffer took over as head coach four years ago, when the Bulldogs’ seniors first stepped foot on the high school field, allowing coach to build these young men up to be the team they are today.

“We put in a loot of work, the coaches preached day in and day out that it’s just about the team and don’t worry about yourself,” said Knight.

The Bulldogs currently sit 13-9 on the season heading into sectional play with Clay-Battelle on Monday, the first step to the postseason success Doddridge has been working to find this year.

“We’ve all just came together, work hard together and we’ve been really focus this whole year,” Eddy said.

Their drive has been displayed by an elevated work ethic compared to previous seasons.

“Everybody’s attitude just 10 times better than they have been in the past,” said Spatafore.

“Everybody giving 110% all the tie, everybody’s wanting to win, the drive to win this year,” said Zane Weaver.

For the seniors, the postseason will be their final go around for Bulldogs athletics.

“It means everything, its hard to believe that its com e this fast but I’m ready for it,” said Spatafore.

The seniors will be leaving the Bulldogs knowing they have left their mark as one of the most successful teams in recent Bulldog history.

“Definitely sad, like emotional cause you’re not gonna see these guys its just like football its really, really emotional but being one of the better baseball teams to come through Doddridge County, it’s a lot more emotional,” said Jared Jones.

