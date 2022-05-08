Advertisement

WVU baseball drops pair of games against No. 18 Texas

Mountaineers fall 5-2; 11-0
WVU baseball falls in a pair of games to Texas
WVU baseball falls in a pair of games to Texas(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball took to the mound this afternoon for a double-header with No. 18 Texas.

Game one showed promise for WVU, holding UT to just one run until the top of the sixth.

A trio of homers from the Longhorns gave Texas the edge, ultimately taking the win 5-2.

The teams came back for game two, and it seemed like the Longhorns had figured the Mountaineers out.

Texas secured a two-run homer in the top of the first to get it rolling, and from there it was all Longhorns. With four runs in the fifth, Texas pulled out of the reach for the Mountaineers, ultimately taking the victory 11-0 in seven innings.

Jacob Shelton look polished on the mound for WVU in game one, striking out a career-high 15 batters, only one walk n 6.1 innings and 115 pitches.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Doddridge County baseball having best season since the mid-1990s
Their best season since the mid-1990s
East Fairmont baseball
East Fairmont baseball gearing up for sectional rivalry matchup
Marley Washenitz signs with Pittsburgh Women's Basketball
Marley Washenitz makes it official with Pitt women’s basketball
Clay-Battelle's Kyndra Stewart signs with D & E Arco & Tumbling
Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling