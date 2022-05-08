WVU baseball drops pair of games against No. 18 Texas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball took to the mound this afternoon for a double-header with No. 18 Texas.

Game one showed promise for WVU, holding UT to just one run until the top of the sixth.

A trio of homers from the Longhorns gave Texas the edge, ultimately taking the win 5-2.

The teams came back for game two, and it seemed like the Longhorns had figured the Mountaineers out.

Texas secured a two-run homer in the top of the first to get it rolling, and from there it was all Longhorns. With four runs in the fifth, Texas pulled out of the reach for the Mountaineers, ultimately taking the victory 11-0 in seven innings.

Jacob Shelton look polished on the mound for WVU in game one, striking out a career-high 15 batters, only one walk n 6.1 innings and 115 pitches.

