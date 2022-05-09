WVSP: Body found in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A dead body was found on Wednesday, May 4 in Braxton County on Salt Lick Road, according to the West Virginia State Police.

An initial investigation by Troopers and the Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Isaac Kevin James Canterbury, 18, from St. Albans, according to a release from the WVSP.

The release says the WVSP has developed persons of interest and are in the process of collecting and processing evidence left at the scene and other locations.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-765-2101.

