Authorities investigating homicide after body found on Morgantown roadway

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Round Bottom Road in Morgantown on Saturday for a report of a body in the roadway.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a deceased man laying in the roadway, according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, where officials say the cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Matthew D. Moore, 46, of Morgantown, according to the release.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to call the Detective Division at 304-291-7218.

