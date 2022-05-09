Early voting numbers for primary election in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of West Virginians took advantage of early voting for the primary, including many in north central West Virginia.

Early voting ended on Saturday with election day on Tuesday.

5 News called each county, and this is a look at how many voters there have been in each county in NCWV:

Barbour - 488

Doddridge - 289*

Gilmer - 248

Harrison - 1,762

Lewis - 550

Marion - 1,811

Monongalia - 4,433

Preston - 1,503

Randolph - 1,733

Ritchie - 498*

Taylor - 685

Tucker - 537

Upshur - 1,622*

Webster - 218

The counties indicated with an asterisk are numbers reported by the West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

In total, 58,684 people early voted in West Virginia.

