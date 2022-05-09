Advertisement

Early voting numbers for primary election in NCWV

2022 Primary Elections
2022 Primary Elections(MGN Graphics)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of West Virginians took advantage of early voting for the primary, including many in north central West Virginia.

Early voting ended on Saturday with election day on Tuesday.

5 News called each county, and this is a look at how many voters there have been in each county in NCWV:

  • Barbour - 488
  • Doddridge - 289*
  • Gilmer - 248
  • Harrison - 1,762
  • Lewis - 550
  • Marion - 1,811
  • Monongalia - 4,433
  • Preston - 1,503
  • Randolph - 1,733
  • Ritchie - 498*
  • Taylor - 685
  • Tucker - 537
  • Upshur - 1,622*
  • Webster - 218

The counties indicated with an asterisk are numbers reported by the West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

In total, 58,684 people early voted in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

