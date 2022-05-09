Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A complex low-pressure system brought heavy rain over the weekend (with some areas seeing over 3″ of rain), before it moved out by Mother’s Day. Now it’s east of us, and a high-pressure system is building from the northeast, so we’re starting the workweek with nicer conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny and clear, with just a few clouds from the north. Winds will be light and coming from the east, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, seasonable for mid-May. Overall, today will be nice. Overnight, skies will still be clear, and winds will be light. This allows temperatures to drop into the low-40s. Overall, it will be a cool night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will generally be light and coming from the east and northeast, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. In short, it will be a seasonable afternoon. Throughout the next few days, temperatures will be slightly higher still, reaching the upper-70s and even breaking 80 degrees in some areas, so it will feel like late-May outside. Skies will also stay mostly clear and sunny, so it will be nice outside. The only concerns are to stay hydrated and keep your skin protected from the Sun at times, such as wearing sunscreen and taking breaks in the shade. This is thanks to higher UV levels, due to the sunshine, as indicated by UV indexes reaching an 8 for the next few days. The sunny weather lasts until Friday, when a weak low-pressure system moves up the East Coast, bringing enough moisture for isolated showers and thunderstorms. More showers and thunderstorms take place over the weekend, as the system lingers. In short, most of this week will be sunny and summer-like, and it’s not until Friday that rain moves in. Keep a water bottle with you and some sunscreen, and you should be okay.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, within range for mid-May. Overall, a nice day. High: 75.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, and winds will be light, coming from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s, so it will be cool outside. Overall, expect a calm night. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-80s. Overall, a nice day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated and keep outdoor exposure to a minimum, or wear sunblock. High: 80.

Wednesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, a nice day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated and wear some sunblock. High: 81.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.