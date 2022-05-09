Advertisement

Local festival being canceled

FILE: This photo is of the 2018 Nutter Fort Blackberry Festival.
FILE: This photo is of the 2018 Nutter Fort Blackberry Festival.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
May. 9, 2022
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to officials, a local tradition is being canceled.

The West Virginia Blackberry Festival has been called off, according to Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson.

Maxson made the announcement in the latest town newsletter.

Maxson did not go into any detail as to why it has been canceled, but he said it was a hard decision to make.

This is the end of the 24 year festival.

