Man accused of traveling to Philippi to solicit teen

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested in Barbour County after officers said he attempted to solicit a 13-year-old.

Officers were made aware that Nathaniel Davis, 33, was living in Philippi and had not registered on the West Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry on May 3, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Davis is a registered sex offender from Washington state.

Officers said they made contact with Davis at a business in Philippi, and he told them he traveled to West Virginia “for a fresh start” and to “mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi” before giving them the name of the teen.

Court documents say Davis was taken to the WVSP Philippi Detachment and registered him as a sex offender living in Barbour County.

After officers attempted to identify the teen, Davis gave officers consent on May 6 to search his cell phone, according to the complaint.

Officers said they found text messages on the phone between Davis and the teen where Davis had made “numerous requests” to engage in sexual intercourse and for explicit videos.

Davis has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

