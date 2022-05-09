Advertisement

Man life-flighted after collision involving car

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was life-flighted to the hospital Monday following a collision involving a car in Nutter Fort.

The accident happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the 911 Center.

Officials said the man was life-flighted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Harrison County EMS responded to the accident in addition to Nutter Fort Fire and Police Departments.

