Man life-flighted after collision involving car
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was life-flighted to the hospital Monday following a collision involving a car in Nutter Fort.
The accident happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Monday, according to the 911 Center.
Officials said the man was life-flighted to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Harrison County EMS responded to the accident in addition to Nutter Fort Fire and Police Departments.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.