South Harrison Middle School teacher no longer employed following investigation

Harrison County Board of Education(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Harrison Middle School teacher is no longer employed following an investigation.

A district spokesman told 5 News the investigation into an incident began on Friday.

Officials declined to comment on what the teacher did or if it broke any policies with the school system.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News they were not involved in the investigation.

The Board of Education has scheduled a special session for Wednesday evening, where it is expected for the teacher to be officially terminated.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

