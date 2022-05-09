Stolen vehicle pulled from Marion County creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dive crews recovered a stolen vehicle from a Marion County creek on Sunday.

The multiple agencies responded around 11 a.m. to a call of a truck in the water near the intersection of Freedom Hwy. and Four States Rd.

Dive crews helped pull the truck, which authorities said had been reported stolen, from the water.

A spokesman with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News no one was found in the vehicle or at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

