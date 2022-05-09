Stolen vehicle pulled from Marion County creek
Dive crews recovered a stolen vehicle from a Marion County creek on Sunday.
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dive crews recovered a stolen vehicle from a Marion County creek on Sunday.
The multiple agencies responded around 11 a.m. to a call of a truck in the water near the intersection of Freedom Hwy. and Four States Rd.
Dive crews helped pull the truck, which authorities said had been reported stolen, from the water.
A spokesman with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News no one was found in the vehicle or at the scene.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.