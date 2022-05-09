Stonerise in Bridgeport kicks off “National Skilled Nursing Home Week”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Skilled Nursing Home Week and some local care facilities are kicking it off strong.

At Stonerise in Bridgeport, the festivities began with the release of hundreds of balloons by patients and nurses alike.

Mayor Andy Lang gave a proclamation commending the long-term care facility for the work they do.

“I’ll tell you what the world would not be the place it is without folks that are willing to step up and take these jobs on and do what they do,” said Lang. “They are vitally important, any step of nursing from child birth to this point of life its so important to have folks that do that.”

Following the release of the balloons, folks headed inside for glamour day to show off their fashion and later ice cream.

They have different engaging activities throughout the week including a talent show on Wednesday.

