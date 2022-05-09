Taylor County: Conserve water due to emergency waterline blow out
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County PSD has issued a conserve water alert due to an emergency waterline blow out at the water plant.
Authorities say the alert has been issued to all of Taylor County.
There is a possibility of the entire county losing water due to the waterline issue, authorities say.
For people that do lose water, officials say to immediately go to a boil water advisory when water service is restored.
