Taylor County: Conserve water due to emergency waterline blow out

Water faucet/KY3 News(ky3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County PSD has issued a conserve water alert due to an emergency waterline blow out at the water plant.

Authorities say the alert has been issued to all of Taylor County.

There is a possibility of the entire county losing water due to the waterline issue, authorities say.

For people that do lose water, officials say to immediately go to a boil water advisory when water service is restored.

