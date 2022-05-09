Taylor County: Conserve water due to emergency waterline blow out

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County PSD has issued a conserve water alert due to an emergency waterline blow out at the water plant.

Authorities say the alert has been issued to all of Taylor County.

There is a possibility of the entire county losing water due to the waterline issue, authorities say.

For people that do lose water, officials say to immediately go to a boil water advisory when water service is restored.

