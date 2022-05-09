Advertisement

Two people transported to hospital following crash in Bridgeport

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say two people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, a crash occurred on E. Main Street in Bridgeport close to East Chicago Pizza just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the accident involved two cars with two people being transported to UHC.

The condition of those transported is unknown, officials said.

The Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident.

