West Virginia joins lawsuit challenging new asylum rule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has joined a lawsuit challenging a new rule that lets asylum officers decide whether to grant asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says this allows illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. without a background check.

Again, this shows the Biden administration’s utter disregard for securing our southern border, this time by largely eliminating the process wherein asylum seekers must appear before a judge to prove their asylum claims. Instead, this administration is releasing illegal immigrants into our communities without any checks on their backgrounds. We are basically turning a blind eye to those who have violated our laws.

According to Attorney General Morrisey, the rule will empower asylum officers under the Department of Homeland Security to grant asylum instead of immigration judges.

According to the lawsuit, the listed defendants, which include Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, are attempting to put into force this change “even though, under our current system, less than 15 percent of all asylum claims that pass DHS’s notoriously lax initial credible fear review are ultimately approved by IJs (immigration judges) in the EOIR. EOIR review thus provides an essential safeguard against granting fraudulent and otherwise unmeritorious asylum claims—which the Asylum IFR (Interim Final Rule) intends to abolish. The entirely predictable result will be a substantial increase in the approval rate of non-meritorious asylum claims, and that increase in approval rates will incentivize even higher rates of illegal immigration into the United States.”

West Virginia joined this Arizona-led lawsuit with Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

