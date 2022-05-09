BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend after two years of not being able to fully celebrate.

The festival is set for May 14th-22nd in Buckhannon.

Officials say it will have an 80s theme in honor of the 80th annual festival.

The festival will have a grand array of strawberry foods in addition to four parades, a gift shop, contests and carnival rides and games.

Click here to learn more about the schedule of events for the West Virginia Strawberry Festival.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.