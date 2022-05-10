Advertisement

Bridgeport forces second game for sectional title against University

Indians won first game 7-4 in 13 innings
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Bridgeport would not be shut down, shown in a 13-inning outing to start off sectional championship action in Class AAA Region I Section 2.

The Indians tied it up in the top of the seventh inning, but it would take until the top of the 13th inning to see any more. Bridgeport drove in three runs to pull ahead 7-4, ultimately the final score of the first game.

Game two was another story with University taking and maintaining dominance, defeating Bridgeport for the section championship 10-2.

