Bridgeport forces second game for sectional title against University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Bridgeport would not be shut down, shown in a 13-inning outing to start off sectional championship action in Class AAA Region I Section 2.

The Indians tied it up in the top of the seventh inning, but it would take until the top of the 13th inning to see any more. Bridgeport drove in three runs to pull ahead 7-4, ultimately the final score of the first game.

Game two was another story with University taking and maintaining dominance, defeating Bridgeport for the section championship 10-2.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.