Doddridge County shuts out Clay-Battelle to kick off the postseason

Three Bulldogs’ pitchers contributed to the DCHS victory
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County posted a trio of pitchers to complete a shutout victory over Clay-Battelle.

Aiden Eddy contributed two RBIs, Colt Sutton and Jacob Dehaven each brought in two runs.

The Bulldogs will continue Class A, Region II, Section 2 play tomorrow.

