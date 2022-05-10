Advertisement

Elderly woman dies in house fire

An elderly woman died Sunday in a house fire in the Napier area of Braxton County, according to the county EMS director.
May. 10, 2022
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly woman died Sunday in a house fire in the Napier area of Braxton County, according to the county EMS director.

The victim was 86 years old.

EMS Director John Hoffman said the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. Sunday along Jacks Lane.

Investigators say the home was reduced to rubble, and the state fire marshal is investigating.

Crews from Flatwoods and Burnsville responded to the scene.

