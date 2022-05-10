Fairmont State Academy for the Arts presents first live show in 2 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts Youth Theatre Company will present its first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic, Shrek The Musical JR., Thursday, May 12 – Sunday, May 15 in the Wallman Hall Theatre.

The following are the four performances that will take place:

Thursday, May 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 – 2 p.m.

Shrek The Musical JR. is directed by Elizabeth Wotring-Nelson, with Shannon Yost serving as the assistant director. Desiree Sowards has provided the choreography for the production.

“We are so excited to be back in the Wallman Hall Theatre and back to live shows again,” said Leigh Anne Riley, Fairmont State University Director of Performing Arts Outreach & Development. “Our Academy for the Arts Youth Theatre Company students have been patiently waiting to do Shrek The Musical JR. since March of 2020. We have an incredible cast of young actors, and we can’t wait to share this show with our community.”

The cast is comprised of K-12 students from Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Taylor Counties including:

Harrison County: Journey Maher, Lilly Smart, Lila Sowards, Aslyn Sowards, Emily Ward and Reese Weaver

Marion County: Reilyn Bainbridge, Samuel Parker Bombard, Morgan Carter, Tarynn Cecil, Samuel Cox, Jonathan DeMary, Joanna Dugan, Brazz Evans IV, Savannah Farcin, Leigha Floyd, Lydia Hatten, Tyler Clay Hayhurst, Shaila King, Mia Kopischke, Sara Martin, Hallie Moore, Eva Moore, Avery Laine Moore, Riley Emerson Moore, Apria Philips, Salem Pollastrini, Jamyson Posey, Finn Santee, Jack Santee, Paxton Stewart and Landon Yost

Monongalia County: Summerlee Hewitt, Ezra Secreto and Dominic Secreto

Taylor County: Heston Rane Hage and Sydni Summers

“We are thrilled to welcome our community back to campus to enjoy these upcoming performances together,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “I encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate the talent of each of these young performers.”

Tickets can be purchased for $7 by calling 304-367-4240.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start time of each show.

