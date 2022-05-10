Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much warmer and feeling more like summer than the past few days, as a low-pressure system in the Atlantic and a high-pressure system near Canada still meander, keeping weather systems out west from reaching us. As a result, this afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with light easterly winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s in the lowlands, and the upper-70s in the mountains. Overall, it will be a nice afternoon. The only thing to be concerned about is keeping your skin protected from the Sun by wearing sunblock or limiting time outdoors to the morning or evening hours. Overnight, skies will still be clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s, which should limit frost potential. Overall, expect a calm, mild night. Tomorrow afternoon will be a repeat of today, with clear, sunny skies. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures are back in the low-80s in the lowlands, and upper-70s in the mountains. In short, tomorrow will feel like early-June once again. The atmospheric pattern that allows for sunny skies and summer-like weather will still be around on Thursday, so Thursday will still be nice. But by Friday, the low-pressure system in the Atlantic begins riding up the East Coast, bringing moisture to West Virginia in the form of isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be isolated towards the mountains. Then more showers and even a few thunderstorms occur on Saturday as well, so Saturday will be a bit more rain. Then on Sunday into next Monday, a cold front pushes in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. So expect some more rain in our region. Temperatures will also be in the upper-70s during that time, so it will still feel seasonably warm outside. In short, today and the next few days will be nice and sunny, then rain pushes in over the weekend.

Today: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. So if you’re heading out this Election Day, it will be a summer-like, sunny afternoon. High: 81.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, and winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a mild, clear night. Low: 47.

Wednesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s a nice afternoon. Just make sure to wear some sunblock or limit outdoor exposure to lessen the chance of sunburns, and also stay hydrated. High: 82.

Thursday: It will be a nice day, with sunny skies and east-north-east winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-80s. So go outside if you can. Just make sure to stay hydrated and either wear sunblock or otherwise lessen outdoor exposure to the Sun. High: 82.

