Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 10th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was another beautiful sunny day, but the big difference today is those temperatures. We were anywhere between 6 to 8° warmer than yesterday. And still a very dry situation across much of the eastern and central portions of the United States. We continue to stay mostly clear all the way through Wednesday. And it’s really not until we get towards Thursday evening do we start to see a little bit more clouds and possibly rain showers coming in from the east. Thursday’s temperatures will be very much like Wednesday into the lower 80s as well as Friday but cooler in the mountains because of those clouds and showers coming in. As we take a look closer to the weekend we still have that pesky area of low pressure off the East Coast that is meandering around the area but also being responsible for pushing some rain showers into our area on Friday as well as into Saturday. It is on Saturday that we do expect to see the most rain possibly but even so that’s only going to be up to a third of an inch. Saturday will also have a chance of thunderstorms as well as into possibly overnight.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 46

Wednesday: Sunny: High 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 82

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 82

