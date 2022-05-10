Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 9th, 2022

This is going to be a gorgeous, gorgeous week!!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everybody!!  Well after a wet and chilly end of last week and the beginning of the weekend, the weather has really turned around.  I hope all of the mother’s out there had a wonderful day!!  Sunday did turn out quite nice with plenty of sun in the afternoon.  That just began the trend that we’re seeing now.  Today is the beginning of a string of sunny days all the way through Thursday.  Temperatures will also be on their way up.  Tomorrow we’ll be in the low 80s and stay there through the rest of the week.  One of the reasons for this nice weather is that the overall weather pattern is not moving.  That means that the high pressure that is over us and giving us this beautiful weather will stay in place most of the week.  One system we are watching is the one in the Atlantic.  There is an area of low pressure that is slowly meandering toward the coast, and by Friday afternoon, we may see some showers moving in from the east.  The showers will continue and intensify slightly through the weekend, but I think the heaviest showers will stay in the mountains.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low 42

Tuesday: Sunny: High 80

Wednesday: Sunny: High 81

Thursday: Sunny: High 82

