Morgantown walks it off against Wheeling Park to advance to sectional title game

Emily Goldcamp hits go-ahead grounder to defeat Patriots
Morgantown tops Wheeling Park in walk-off 12-11 victory
Morgantown tops Wheeling Park in walk-off 12-11 victory(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown did it once, and it did it again.

The Mohigans advanced to the Class AAA Region I Section 1 title game with another walk-off win over Wheeling Park this postseason, defeating the Patriots 12-11.

Morgantown had a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning, but Park chipped away at it with six runs in the inning to tie it up.

Emily Goldcamp hit a three-run homer in the sixth to regain the lead, but the Patriots got ahead again 11-10 in the seventh.

Goldcamp finished it out for the Mohigans in the bottom of the seventh with a go-ahead grounder to win it. Morgantown defeated Wheeling Park 12-11 and advances to Tuesday’s sectional title game against John Marshall.

