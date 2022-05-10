Advertisement

Mountain Line providing free bus rides to polls

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Line Transit Authority is providing free rides on Election Day Tuesday, May 10.

Riders will be able to board all local routes, excluding the Grey Line, for free between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. while polls are open.

For route trip information to get you to the polls, call Mountain Line’s Customer Service at 304-291-RIDE.

