Off-Broadway comedy coming to Robinson Grand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is excited to announce the hilarious one-woman off-Broadway comedy Italian Bred, starring Candice Guardino, is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, August 20.

Writer, actress, and storyteller Candice Guardino is quickly making a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her creative brand of comedy and family humor that’s captivating audiences through impersonating multi-dimensional characters she has created like the ones found in Italian Bred.

“If a hilarious one-woman off-Broadway show about growing up Italian was going to play any city in West Virginia, it absolutely has to be Clarksburg,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “In fact, we reached out to the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to get them on board with the show as a run-up to this summer’s festival.”

Guardino just wrapped sold out shows in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Chicago for her one-woman theatrical comedy Italian Bred.

“We really can’t wait for Candice Guardino to visit Clarksburg and realize what an oasis of Italian culture we have in our great city,” said Young. “Who knows, she may decide to bring her family to the Italian Festival one day.”

Tickets start at $17.50 and go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV.

