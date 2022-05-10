Ritchie County softball scraps past Williamstown to head to the Sectional Championship

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County softball scrapped past Williamstown to advance to the Class A Region 1, Section II Sectional Championship against St. Mary’s tomorrow.

Lillie Law earned the win for the Lady Rebels in the circle, going seven innings and striking out 11.

Jayci Gray was 2-for-4 at bat, leading Ritchie County in hits.

