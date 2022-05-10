Robert C. Byrd’s Ezra Johnson signs with Salem swimming

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Ezra Johnson is set to be a Salem Tiger next fall.

Johnson signed with Salem’s swimming program Monday afternoon, but reflected on how the Flying Eagles set him up for this moment.

“Well, firstly, teamwork. Actually having to be a part of a team rather working for yourself,” Johnson said. “Also swimming, learning how to swim better.”

Salem is close to home and promises a bright future for Johnson.

“I chose it because the swim program they have there is really good and sounds like something I would be interested in participating in,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.