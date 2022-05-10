Visitation held for fallen Braxton County firefighter.

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Community paid their respects to the family of fallen volunteer firefighter John Forbush.

On May 1, Forbush lost his life in the attempt to save a mother and daughter after a vehicle plunged into the Elk River.

Visitation was held for family, friends, and the community from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gassaway Baptist Church.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robbie Bailey said this death had affected a lot of people.

“The community itself is broken-hearted just as much as the fellow first responders are. You know small communities, as I’ve said numerous times. They tend to know each other. They tend to know first responders on a first name basis or personal level,” he explained.

Bailey added that Forbush’s heroic act was what he believed any first responder would have done in that situation.

“John, without hesitation did that, and fortunately. You know within our society. We have people who are willing to put their lives on the line no matter what,” he said.

Bailey explained in the emergency response field. The job goes beyond what you may expect.

“Once they get into that service, they start understanding the bigger picture. That goes with it. It’s not just about fighting fires or running car wrecks. It can involve any kind of emergency at any time,” he said.

Local first responders from multiple different departments were at the visitation.

Forbush’s Funeral was on May 10 at 11 a.m. at Gassaway Baptist Church.

