Voters urged to check their polling location before voting

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is requesting all voters to check their polling location prior to voting in the Primary Election.

Secretary Warner launched an interactive map where voters can enter their registration address to find the address and directions to their polling location.

“This election will be the first election held after the legislature and counties redesigned the political districts and precinct boundaries due to the 2021 Census,” said Secretary Warner. “We now have 100 single-member House of Delegates districts. These changes may impact where voters vote and which candidates appear on their ballots, so it is very important for voters to make a plan for voting and be prepared to cast their ballot.”

Due to redistricting completed by the WV Legislature and the county commissions, many precinct lines were required to be modified which could impact many voters’ in-person polling location.

“This is the first election since the redistricting process was completed. We all need to be prepared to go vote on election day,” Warner said.

During the Primary Election, voters will be provided a ballot that reflects the party affiliation of the voter.

A voter that is not registered with a recognized political party must request a ballot of their preferred party, or they will only be provided with a nonpartisan ballot.

Once a ballot is cast, there will not be a chance to resubmit a corrected ballot.

Voters are encouraged to contact their County Clerk if there are any questions on election day.

