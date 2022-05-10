Warming Up with University boy’s lacrosse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University boy’s lacrosse team takes Casey Kay through some of their warmup drills ahead of their first game of the postseason against Spring Mills.

Senior goalie Daniel Phillips uses juggling drills to get his hand-eye coordination going, “The main purpose of juggling for a goalie is it really helps with hand eye coordination so when somebody shoots the ball you already know where your hands are gonna go and you can see the ball and you can kind of predict where it’s gonna go,” Phillips explained.

Getting into the zone is also something Phillips focuses on, “It really comes from me kind of just zoning out a little bit and just being able to watch the shooters, see how they are shooting the ball and where it releases from so that I can react best and it just comes from being able to have the practice and you kind of get in the mindset of tracking the ball and always trying to see where it’s gonna go,” said Phillips.

Senior Evan Acciavatti reflects on how the University lacrosse program has grown throughout his four years with the team, “I mean I’ve seen a lot of guys come in and out of this program, and it’s a really good program I mean coach Houk is a great coach, always keeping it positive, always trying to make everybody better, get everybody incorporated into the drills and stuff.”

The defense has been a huge strength for UHS this year, junior Gavin Powronzki breaks it down, “Coming from where we were freshman year, I don’t think a lot of teams were really game planning for us or anything and now I think we’re the best defense in the state, we hold a lot of teams under where they actually average and we’ve come a really long way.”

Senior Grant Oxley looks back on his time on the team with gratitude for his coaches and explains how he’s grown as a player throughout the years, “It’s meant a lot to me, I mean coming in from middle school and playing lacrosse here its not that big so coming into high school and seeing all the kids that were better than me it really motivated me to try to become them as a freshman cause I did not get much playing time on varsity as a freshman so I was kind of just always a benchwarmer thinking how can I be like them.”

The Hawks face Spring Mills on Tuesday to kick off their postseason.

