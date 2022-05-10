Advertisement

Website to monitor Primary Election results

A total of 1,680 polling locations will be open throughout the state on Tuesday.
(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WV Secretary of State’s Office hosts an official online website to announce vote totals reported by the state’s 55 county clerks.

County clerks will begin adding unofficial results to this website after the polls close at 7:30 pm.

The website will be updated in real-time throughout the night.

“We want West Virginia voters, candidates, and the media to know that our Election Night Reporting System is the trusted source for Tuesday’s election results,” said Secretary Warner. “We invite everyone to join us on Tuesday evening to monitor election results coming in from all 55 counties.”

According to unofficial numbers released by the WV Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, a total of 58,684 voters voted early in person. Early voting ended at 5:00 pm on Saturday.

In addition, another 3,897 registered voters have cast and returned an absentee ballot.

A total of 1,135,437 registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, a total of 1,680 polling locations will be open throughout the state on Tuesday.

Polls are open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.

