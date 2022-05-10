West Virginia breaks record for highest recorded average price of gas, diesel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has officially broken the record for the highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gasoline and diesel, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is $4.198 and diesel is $5.569.

Just last week, regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.98 and diesel was $5.26.

The average price of regular gasoline has gone up $1.325 since this day last year, while diesel is up over $2.50.

While these prices break a record in West Virginia, they are still lower than the national average of $4.32.

AAA blames crude oil prices for the dramatic rise in cost.

To make matters worse, prices already trend higher this time of year as refineries make the switch to a summer blend of gasoline that is more expensive to make.

The following is the average price per gallon of gas for each county in north central West Virginia, according to AAA:

Harrison - $4.219

Marion - $4.155

Lewis - $4.256

Upshur - $4.242

Randolph - $4.197

Tucker - $4.243

Barbour - $4.254

Doddridge - $4.152

Taylor - $4.191

Gilmer - $4.154

Ritchie - $4.146

Webster - $4.172

Monongalia - $4.233

Hardy - $4.266

Preston - $4.181

Pocahontas - $4.219

