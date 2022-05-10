Advertisement

WVDNR urges public to leave young wildlife alone

FILE - This June 5, 2009, file photo shows a Redtail hawk feeding a snake to one of her young...
FILE - This June 5, 2009, file photo shows a Redtail hawk feeding a snake to one of her young ones nested at the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 is a vital tool for protecting more than 1,000 species of birds including hawks and other birds of prey. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)(Ed Andrieski | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - With the arrival of spring weather and emergence of young wildlife, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is reminding people that possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal and that handling wild animals can spread disease and parasites that can be fatal.

“People often have good intentions when they see a young animal in the woods, but getting close and touching the animal is really harmful to the animal and can be dangerous for you,” said Vinnie Johnson, a wildlife biologist for the WVDNR.

Handling wildlife increases the risk of transmitting rabies, roundworms, ticks, Lyme disease and other diseases and parasites.

Authorities say illegal possession of wildlife can result in fines up to $300 and/or up to 100 days in jail.

“We don’t want to discourage wildlife viewing, but folks need to know that this is a pastime they need to enjoy from a distance with the use of binoculars,” Johnson said.

Each spring, WVDNR district offices receive numerous calls about young wildlife, especially fawns, rabbits and birds. But oftentimes, what appears to be an abandoned animal is actually natural.

Click here to learn more about wildlife in West Virginia.

