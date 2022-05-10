WVU Hospitals names nurses and colleagues of the year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Six nurses and a clinical practice manager who supports nursing efforts won the top awards at the WVU Hospitals 2022 Nurses and Interprofessional Colleague of the Year ceremony held on May 6.

Dr. Lya M. Cartwright-Stroupe, manager of Nursing Research and Professional Development, Magnet Program director, and Transition to Practice Program director, spoke about the record number of nominations this year.

“We had a record number of nominations this year – 47 total – from all areas of our hospital,” Dr. Cartwright-Stroue said. “Some of the themes from the nominations this year resound with teamwork, going above and beyond, and putting patients first. These nomination letters are a true testament of how these clinicians have worked together, especially over the past few years, to care for some of the most critical patients and how our team continues to meet those challenges day in and day out.”

This year’s winners are:

Inpatient Platinum Nurse of the Year – given to any direct care nurse with 20 or more years of experience who exemplifies excellence in nursing and patient care: Winner: Debra Ott, WVU Medicine Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Nominees: Tamra Kuhn, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center Emergency Department; Marian Longstreth, Resource Pool; Regina Miller, WVU Heart and Vascular Institute; and Sherri Whipkey, Surgical Intensive Care Unit

Inpatient Gold Nurse of the Year – given to any direct care nurse with 10-19 years of experience who exemplifies excellence in nursing and patient care: Winner: Amber Murray, Medical-Surgical/Hospice Unit Nominees: Heather Ehrhart, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Carol Evans, NICU; Holly Keller, Fairmont Medical Center ED; Amy Moneypenny, Heart and Vascular Institute

Inpatient Silver Nurse of the Year – given to any direct care nurse with 2-9 years of experience who exemplifies excellence in nursing and patient care: Winner: Benjamin Shertzer, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Nominees: Cheyenne Barr, Medical-Surgical/Hospice; McKenna Coyne, SICU; Marlea Donaldson, Heart and Vascular Institute; Nicole Echols, Fairmont ED; Gina Marano, Medical-Surgical Unit; Hannah Stevens, WVU Medicine Children’s Maternal-Infant Care Center

Inpatient Bronze Nurse of the Year – given to any direct care nurse with less than 1 year of experience who exemplifies excellence in nursing and patient care: Winner: Elizabeth Nichols, Children’s ED Nominees: Alexis Mayfield-Hawkins, Dialysis; Maverick Nelson Medical-Surgical Unit; Brandon L. Pelosi, Ruby Memorial ED; Hannah Ross, MICC; Kendalyn Stutler, Heart and Vascular Institute

Ambulatory Nurse of the Year – given to a nurse who works in the ambulatory areas of the organization: Winner: Maria Martino, Community Practice-South Nominees: Holly Beck, WVU Medicine Center for Reproductive Medicine; Lisa Cordero, Surgery; April George, Nephrology; Crystal Peck, WVU Cancer Institute Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center; Kaila Powers, Surgery/Urology; Kelsey Samek, Family Medicine; Sherri Schultz, OB/GYN-Uniontown

Nurse Educator of the Year – given to any nurse who has the job title clinical preceptor, college coordinator, or any nurse educator role: Winner: Amy Ward, Children’s surgical services Nominees: Krista Flesher, Ruby ED; Shannon Koty, Inpatient Pediatrics; Laura Mileto, Fairmont ED; Leeann Noss, MICU; Rachel Spak, Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit; Allison Starcher, Nursing Administration

Most Helpful Interprofessional Colleague – given to a non-nurse employee who exemplifies excellence in patient care by collaborating with the nursing staff to meet patient needs and provide patient-centered care: Winner: Sarah Smith, clinical practice manager Nominees: Danielle Benson, Respiratory Therapist for the Children’s Pediatric Transport Team; Jody Feniello, case manager; Paula Foster, IT analyst; Tyra Payton, patient monitor technician; Kylee Savage, ED technician; Barbara Shaver, activities assistant, Child Life Program; Tammy Spiker, EMT; Courtney Sweet, Pharmacy



The ceremony kicked off National Nurses Week.

