Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass

(WAFF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Tuesday evening accident on Route 7 under the I-68 overpass.

Authorities say the vehicle, a white Dodge Dakota, drove into a supporting pillar under the overpass which caused the vehicle to catch fire at approximately 8:15 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead.

Morgantown Police are currently investigating the crash.

The name of the individual is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

