Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Doddridge County’s Kenna Curran

Curran: Most strikeouts and season wins by a pitcher in DCHS softball history
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Kenna Curran
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Kenna Curran(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s Kenna Curran is the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The Doddridge County sophomore has lead the Bulldogs to a seat in the Class A Region II tournament against Petersburg.

Curran has already set new school records for most strikeouts and wins in a season by a pitcher, including a perfect game with 13 strikeouts for the Bulldogs’ postseason opener.

“I usually just like take a deep breath and think about the pitch I’m going to throw,” Curran said. “Then I just like think about the batter, too, and what I’m going to throw them to make them hit to a place where we can get an out or miss it.”

This year has been big for Curran in terms of feeling at peace in the circle.

“I think I’ve gotten more comfortable throwing and like more confident with my pitching in general at Doddridge and I think I’ve stated batting a little better and more confident in that just playing more,” Curran said. “I think just the team as a whole has really boasted my confidence and I think when we play well together it just helps me play well.”

Curran believes the Bulldogs’ will need to play pretty hard to get through their regional opponent Petersburg and land their spot at states.

“We just have to play to our fullest potential,” Curran said. “Just be confident in ourselves that we can play well and just work together as a team.”

