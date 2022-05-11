Advertisement

Buckhannon PD seeking assistance in identifying man

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department tip line at 304-473-1001 or Sgt. Stewart at 304-472-5723 ext. 1328.

The below photos are part of a Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon.

The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to...
The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.(Facebook: City of Buckhannon)
The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to...
The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.(Facebook: City of Buckhannon)
The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to...
The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.(Facebook: City of Buckhannon)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Lockers
Unannounced drug search conducted at Marion County high schools
Cropped Photo: Flickr / time anchor CC BY 2.0
Restaurant to open on Johnson Ave. for third time
Man dies in accident under I-68 overpass