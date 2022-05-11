Buckhannon PD seeking assistance in identifying man
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department tip line at 304-473-1001 or Sgt. Stewart at 304-472-5723 ext. 1328.
The below photos are part of a Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon.
