Buckhannon PD seeking assistance in identifying man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department tip line at 304-473-1001 or Sgt. Stewart at 304-472-5723 ext. 1328.

The below photos are part of a Facebook post by the City of Buckhannon.

The Buckhannon Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a man in reference to possible crimes. (Facebook: City of Buckhannon)

