Clarksburg Mission receives $7,500 from Chick-Fil-A

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission is in the middle of a big renovation project. Today the mission got a large donation to help them pull it off.

5′s John Blashke has the story.

Anyone that has been through the Glen Elk Village is sure to recognize the buildings that make up the Clarksburg Mission. When crossing the fourth street bridge it’s the first thing you see, but soon it will be getting a makeover.

Last month The Mission, which provides assistance to people struggling with housing and addiction, set out to acquire $75,000 in funding.

Executive Director Lou Ortenzio was blown away when Chick-Fil-A donated $7,500 -- 10% of the total goal.

“I was really struck, really pleased, really encouraged and I shared that with our staff who were jubilant about that because that’s a real boost,” said Ortenzio. “The Rutts and Chick-Fil-A at the Meadowbrook Mall have always been faithful donors to us but nothing of this size -- gosh -- it’s great!”

The Mission is now about halfway to its goal. Ortenzio says he’s hopeful this generosity will encourage more donations

They’ll use the money to do some masonry work, replace windows and throw on a new coat of paint.

Ortenzio says The Mission is always striving to improve conditions for residents.

“We’ve improved the interior -- we’ve done some work on our dorms to make the area more attractive for our residents to reside in because they call this place home for a while and we want them to have a beautiful home,” said Ortenzio. “But we’ve not really cared for the outside -- our buildings have not had paint in probably 20 years.”

Most of the iconic buildings that house The Clarksburg Mission are more than a hundred years old.

Ortenzio says keeping these buildings beautiful will help them on their ultimate goal.

“We feel the work we do is really important, I mean we talk about revitalizing the city and revitalizing these buildings, but we revitalize people -- we really change lives here.”

Reporting in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.