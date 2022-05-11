Advertisement

Court: California’s under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic...
The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults.

“America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned.

Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire
Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
Buckhannon PD seeking assistance in identifying man
Buckhannon PD seeking assistance in identifying man
West Virginia State Fair seeking submissions for art contest
West Virginia State Fair seeking submissions for art contest