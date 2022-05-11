Advertisement

NCWV Primary Election numbers

West Virginia Primary Election
West Virginia Primary Election(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Click here to stay up to date on the Primary Election numbers as they come in.

The results are refreshed every two minutes, so expect numbers to rapidly change throughout the night.

The most contested race is for U.S. House District 2, between incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney.

Both are incumbents as West Virginia’s population loss caused the state to lose a House spot, dropping from three to two.

However, there are dozens of other races in north-central West Virginia that are being contested, all of which can be viewed as votes come in by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 10, 2022
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor pleads guilty to fraud
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
From left to right: Michael Grace, president of WVU Hospitals; Elizabeth Nichols, Bronze Nurse...
WVU Hospitals names nurses and colleagues of the year