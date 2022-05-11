NCWV Primary Election numbers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Click here to stay up to date on the Primary Election numbers as they come in.

The results are refreshed every two minutes, so expect numbers to rapidly change throughout the night.

The most contested race is for U.S. House District 2, between incumbents David McKinley and Alex Mooney.

Both are incumbents as West Virginia’s population loss caused the state to lose a House spot, dropping from three to two.

However, there are dozens of other races in north-central West Virginia that are being contested, all of which can be viewed as votes come in by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.