I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed starting Thursday

I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a ramp closure on I-79 southbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning on Thursday.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday and end on Friday at 6 a.m., according to a WVDOH release.

Officials said the reason for the closure is for placement of temporary crash barriers as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

All other ramps and lanes will remain open, the release says.

Any motorist that wants to exit Kingmont Road southbound are advised to take the next exit, 132, get back on I-79 northbound and travel back to the exit on the northbound side.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

