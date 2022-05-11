Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like the past few days, today will be nice and sunny. This comes as the high-pressure system in Canada and low-pressure system in the Atlantic (along with an upper-level ridge in the Central US) have not moved much, keeping all weather systems out west from reaching West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few upper-level clouds. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. Overall, another sunny, summer-like day. Overnight, skies will still be mostly clear, although a few clouds push in from the east. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Overall, it will be another calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, the setup in the Atlantic and Eastern US breaks down, allowing the low in the Atlantic to move towards the coast. As a result, skies will still be mostly sunny, but with a few more clouds, especially in the mountains. Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s again. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon, but with more clouds. Then on Friday, the area of low-pressure moves inland. As a result, a few showers push into the area, with a thunderstorm or two possible, especially in the mountains. So we will see some rain in our area. More rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push in on Saturday, especially during the afternoon, as the system makes its way north. By Sunday, we’ll have likely seen over 0.25″ of rain in some areas. More rain showers and isolated storm chances take place on Sunday into Monday, as a cold front moves in from the west. So more rain will push in at times. Then we dry out on Tuesday. Temperatures will also go from the low-80s over the weekend to the low-70s by Tuesday. In short, today and tomorrow will be summer-like and sunny, and rain showers and thunderstorms move in this weekend.

Today: Skies will be sunny, with east-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-80s. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon. High: 83.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the mountains. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, it’s a mild, calm night. Low: 51.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly clear, although a few more clouds will push into our area. Most of the clouds will be in the mountains. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, it’s another summer-like afternoon, just with a few clouds. High: 82.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our area during the afternoon and evening. So some areas will see rain, and others will stay dry. Most of the rain will be in the mountains. Besides that, winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, expect summer-like temperatures, with springtime showers and storms. High: 81.

