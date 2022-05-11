Long, Tallman return to headline Best Virginia coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament chatter is back, and this week it’s the announcement of Best Virginia’s head coach headlining the summer competition.

WVU Tech head coach James Long was tabbed as the TBT team head coach for the second year in a row after leading the WVU alumni squad to the Sweet 16 last summer.

Morgantown’s Dave Tallman - fresh off a championship with the Mohigans - will return as an assistant coach.

Confirmed players for the 2022 tournament include John Flowers, Kevin Jones and Jaysean Paige, with the rest of the roster set to be released in the coming weeks.

The Basketball Tournament gets underway in Charleston on July 24 and runs through July 27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.