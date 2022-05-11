Man life-flighted to hospital after electric car fire

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital following a car fire in Barbour County.

Several fire departments responded to the electric car fire on Edgewood Drive just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said an electric car was on fire and an unidentified man sustained burn injuries.

It took nearly 10,000 gallons of water to contain the fire, showing the complexities of fighting electric vehicle fires, the post says.

Authorities said the man was flown to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.