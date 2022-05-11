Mooney wins West Virginia GOP Primary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The election results are in, and Alex Mooney won the Republic Primary election for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the AP.

Mooney had a sizeable lead over David McKinley to earn the Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. House.

They were joined in the GOP primary by Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union.

West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census, which showed a 3.2% decline in the state’s population over the past decade, the biggest drop of any state in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Mooney is a 50-year-old former Maryland state senator who moved to West Virginia to run for Congress in 2014. He is West Virginia’s first Hispanic congressman.

Mooney will be seeking his fifth term in office in November.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.