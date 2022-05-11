Advertisement

Mooney wins West Virginia GOP Primary

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The election results are in, and Alex Mooney won the Republic Primary election for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the AP.

Mooney had a sizeable lead over David McKinley to earn the Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. House.

They were joined in the GOP primary by Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union.

West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census, which showed a 3.2% decline in the state’s population over the past decade, the biggest drop of any state in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Mooney is a 50-year-old former Maryland state senator who moved to West Virginia to run for Congress in 2014. He is West Virginia’s first Hispanic congressman.

Mooney will be seeking his fifth term in office in November.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

West Virginia Primary Election
NCWV Primary Election numbers
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 10, 2022
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor pleads guilty to fraud
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday